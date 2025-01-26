Business Standard

Prashanth Prakash awarded Padma Shri for transforming startup ecosystem

Prashanth Prakash awarded Padma Shri for transforming startup ecosystem

As a founding partner of venture capital firm Accel India, Prakash has been instrumental in nurturing some of India's most iconic startups, including Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow

Prashanth Prakash

The Padma Shri award celebrates Prashanth Prakash’s enduring commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the empowerment of communities across India | Photo: Company

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prashanth Prakash, a prominent venture capitalist and entrepreneur, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India in the category of trade and industry. This recognition highlights his significant contributions to shaping India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and his impactful work in philanthropy. The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.
 
As a founding partner of venture capital firm Accel India, Prakash has played a pivotal role in nurturing some of India’s most iconic startups, including Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Infra.Market, Bluestone, Freshworks, Zetwerk, and Urban Company. His investments have been instrumental in establishing India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Prakash’s journey also includes serving as an advisor to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, where he contributed to key initiatives promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in the state.
 
 
“I am honoured to have been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. This award recognises the critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in our nation-building. With all humility, I accept this award on behalf of Accel India, my partners, colleagues, and everyone who has worked tirelessly to nurture and strengthen India's startup ecosystem,” said Prashanth Prakash, founding partner, Accel India.
 
Beyond his influence in the business world, Prakash has championed social causes, leading transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, agriculture, climate action, and urban infrastructure. Through his involvement with ACT Grants, Unboxing BLR Foundation, Sikshana Foundation, and other organisations, he has fostered scalable, impactful solutions to address India’s most pressing societal challenges.
 
The Padma Shri award celebrates Prashanth Prakash’s enduring commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the empowerment of communities across India.
 

Topics : Padma Shri startup ecosystem Startups

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

