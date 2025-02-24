Geniemode raises over $50 million in Series C round led by Multiples

Geniemode, an apparel sourcing and supply chain platform, has raised more than $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, with participation from Fundamentum, Paramark Ventures and existing investor Info Edge Ventures, according to a company press release.
The investment is aimed at fuelling its global expansion and enhancing its technology-driven supply chain solutions, the company said.
“We have created a profitable business while ensuring growth. We are closing FY 2025 at $140 million+ GMV with a positive EBITDA run-rate of over $2 million,” said Tanuj Gangwani, co-founder and CFO, Geniemode. “With this round, we intend to scale to new geographies and take the company public in coming years.”
According to Sridhar Sankararaman, MD, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, global macro trends are reshaping the apparel sourcing landscape and driving a rebalancing of supply chains. “Our investment in Geniemode is part of our active strategy to back leading new-age businesses that are disrupting large markets using technology,” he said. “The company’s asset-light, technology-driven approach enables its customers to optimise their sourcing strategies across Asia.”
Geniemode, which operates in markets including New York, London and Barcelona, said it aims to strengthen its position as a sourcing partner for major retailers.
“This investment accelerates our mission to build the most efficient, transparent and scalable sourcing ecosystem, empowering brands with AI-powered design capabilities, speed, flexibility and responsible sourcing solutions. We are committed to being the go-to global sourcing partner, driving innovation, sustainability and unlocking new growth opportunities for our partners worldwide,” said Amit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Geniemode