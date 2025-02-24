Monday, February 24, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Geniemode raises over $50 million in Series C round led by Multiples

Geniemode raises over $50 million in Series C round led by Multiples

The investment is aimed at fuelling its global expansion and enhancing its technology-driven supply chain solutions, the company said

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Geniemode, which operates in markets including New York, London and Barcelona, said it aims to strengthen its position as a sourcing partner for major retailers | (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Geniemode, an apparel sourcing and supply chain platform, has raised more than $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, with participation from Fundamentum, Paramark Ventures and existing investor Info Edge Ventures, according to a company press release.
 
The investment is aimed at fuelling its global expansion and enhancing its technology-driven supply chain solutions, the company said.
 
“We have created a profitable business while ensuring growth. We are closing FY 2025 at $140 million+ GMV with a positive EBITDA run-rate of over $2 million,” said Tanuj Gangwani, co-founder and CFO, Geniemode. “With this round, we intend to scale to new geographies and take the company public in coming years.”
 
 
According to Sridhar Sankararaman, MD, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, global macro trends are reshaping the apparel sourcing landscape and driving a rebalancing of supply chains. “Our investment in Geniemode is part of our active strategy to back leading new-age businesses that are disrupting large markets using technology,” he said. “The company’s asset-light, technology-driven approach enables its customers to optimise their sourcing strategies across Asia.”
 
Geniemode, which operates in markets including New York, London and Barcelona, said it aims to strengthen its position as a sourcing partner for major retailers.
 
“This investment accelerates our mission to build the most efficient, transparent and scalable sourcing ecosystem, empowering brands with AI-powered design capabilities, speed, flexibility and responsible sourcing solutions. We are committed to being the go-to global sourcing partner, driving innovation, sustainability and unlocking new growth opportunities for our partners worldwide,” said Amit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Geniemode
   

More From This Section

Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures to buy minority stake of 25% in EPL from Blackstone

DBS Bank

DBS Bank to cut 10% workforce in 3 years as AI transforms operations

ev charging

Euler Motors joins hands with Tata Power Renewables for fast chargers

ICRA

India Inc revenue to grow 7-8% in Q4 on demand revival, govt spend: ICRA

medicine, Drugs

Drugmaker Amgen to invest $200 million in India site: CEO Robert Bradway

Topics : fund raising funding Supply chain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan: 19th installment todayStock Market CrashCBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025NZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon