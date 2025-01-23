Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kotak Alternate Asset raises Rs 250 cr in first close of Life Sciences Fund

Kotak Alternate Asset raises Rs 250 cr in first close of Life Sciences Fund

The Kotak Life Sciences Fund aims to deploy capital in early- to growth-stage companies across life sciences, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and digital health

Fundraising via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has hit a record high this year with favourable valuations and liquidity support prompting big-ticket launches by large corporates.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, part of the Kotak Mahindra Group, announced the first close of its Rs 1,600 crore Kotak Life Sciences Fund.
 
The fund, classified as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), raised Rs 250 crore from a mix of family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), industry veterans, and institutional investors, according to a company press release.
 
The Kotak Life Sciences Fund aims to deploy capital in early-to-growth-stage companies across life sciences, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, digital health, consumer wellness, diagnostics, and healthcare delivery.
 
“Life Sciences is a core sector where the firm deploys capital across the lifecycle of the company, early, growth, and late stage. Kotak Life Sciences Fund will focus on backing companies built for the next 10 years wherein the intent is to support companies in their early days of growth, and the infusion of capital can not only accelerate their progress but also help them differentiate themselves,” said Ashish Ranjan, Director, Private Equity, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers.
 
 
The company, in the past 24 months, has deployed close to Rs 4000 crore in the segment, across different pools of capital.

Also Read

HARSHA UPADHYAYA, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF)

Return expectations need to be moderated, says Kotak AMC CIO Upadhyaya

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund

Markets rally

Sensex gains over 3,000 points in two sessions. Time to buy, sell, hold?

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers to raise Rs 1,600 cr via healthcare PE fund

cybersecurity laptop working

Strengthening cybersecurity is critical to India's digital backbone: PWC

 
Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, established in 2005, manages over $22 billion across asset classes, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and special situations.
 
“We are delighted by the response to the first close of our Life Sciences Fund. As an asset manager, we remain committed to providing our investors and channel partners access to differentiated strategies in line with our structural positive view on various themes,” said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO, Investment & Strategy, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. 
 
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 
 

More From This Section

Samsung

India key market for AI, will scale up R&D, says Samsung mobile biz head

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani seeks partial de-notification of its multi-product SEZ at Mundra

Himanshu Kapadia

Master Builders Solutions targets Rs 500 crore annual turnover by 2028

q3 results

Syngene Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 131 cr, revenue at Rs 944 cr

Meta

Meta's big payoff: $5,000 for TikTok users to move to Facebook, Instagram

Topics : Kotak Asset Management Life science Fundraising fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon