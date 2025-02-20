Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / NOTO Ice Cream raises Rs 15 cr in funding round led by Inflection Point

NOTO Ice Cream raises Rs 15 cr in funding round led by Inflection Point

It is expanding into new markets such as Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Inflection Point Ventures Co-Founder, Vinay Bansal said health-conscious consumers often struggle between satisfying their sweet cravings and adhering to a healthier lifestyle | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Start-up NOTO Ice Cream on Thursday said it has raised Rs 15 crore in its latest funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from JITO and Lets Venture.

The funds will be utilised for expanding into Tier-I and Tier-II cities, launching innovative flavours and formats for the summer, supporting marketing on food-tech aggregators and quick-commerce platforms, upgrading infrastructure, and boosting brand awareness through experiences, the company said in a statement.

The brand, also backed by renowned personalities such as John Abraham, Rannvijay Singha, and Kunal Bahl, is currently operational in cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

 

It is expanding into new markets such as Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

NOTO Ice Cream Co-Founder & CEO, Varun Sheth said," This funding fuels our expansion into Tier I and Tier II cities..."  Inflection Point Ventures Co-Founder, Vinay Bansal said health-conscious consumers often struggle between satisfying their sweet cravings and adhering to a healthier lifestyle.

"The existing options often compromise on taste or nutritional value, creating a gap in the market for truly guilt-free indulgence. NOTO ice Cream is solving this problem with its unique flavours that don't compromise on either taste or nutritional values," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PayU

PayU appoints new risk officer in a streak of new leaderships hires

Meesho

Meesho launches 'creator marketplace' to ramp up influencer-driven traffic

PremiumByju

Byju's fallout lingers but edtech ecosystem bets on long-term benefits

PremiumSachin Bansal

The travails of Sachin Bansal's Navi, a fintech that wanted to be a bank

PremiumUnicorn startups

Funding squeeze hit brakes on startups' unicorn race in 2024: Tracxn

Topics : Ice Cream Startups Companies fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon