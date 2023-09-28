close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Genpact integrates GenAI in financial crime analysis to save time and costs

Genpact said it was the first company to provide genAI solution for financial crime risk analysis as well as to utilise Amazon Bedrock

Genpact logo

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian professional services firm Genpact on Thursday launched its anti-financial crime solutions enabled with generative artificial intelligence (AI) to better serve its clients and bring down the time and costs involved in risk analysis. The company has partnered with Amazon Web Services for the new upgrade.

Genpact said it was the first company to provide genAI solution for financial crime risk analysis as well as to utilise Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that enables developers to test, integrate, and deploy industry-leading AI foundation models for building an industry use case.

The company said that the accelerated efficiencies will have a substantial impact on its clients in finance and capital markets, by reducing time spent on case summarisations by 60 per cent. This may allow its analysts to spend more time identifying truly suspicious financial activity.

Speaking to Business Standard on the partnership, Brian, Global Head of Financial Crime Risk Management at Genpact, said: “We are the only approved partner for Amazon AWS Bedrock foundational capability. For many others, it is in the early stage, but because of our deep partnership with AWS, we are able to use it in in-line production.” Further commenting on the specific application of the model in financial crime risk management, he added, “It (the model) knows how to write a suspicious activity report (SAR) and it is giving the analysts a significant amount of lift in that regard. We are thoughtful about model selection and application to what the business needs.”

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that provides an application programming interface (API) for foundation AI models and customises the models to best suit unique use cases. By incorporating Amazon Bedrock FMs into Genpact's riskCanvas financial crimes software suite, the company aims to improve speed and accuracy in the detection, investigation, and prevention of financial crime threats for operations across enterprises.

The announcement comes days after the company announced an investment of around $600 million over three years in AI. In a recent interview with Business Standard, N.V. 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, CEO of Genpact, had said that the investment would broadly come under three buckets – research and development (R&D) spending to build solutions, capital allocation used for acquisitions, and investment in training.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Hindustan Unilever, Genpact launch Be.Seen to help minority-owned units

Eutelsat, OneWeb merge to create GEO-LEO space connectivity company

CDIL 1st Indian firm to make silicon carbide chips, starts unit in Mohali

OneWeb merges with French Eutelsat to form new global satcom major

Bhilai Steel Plant, Ramcharan tie up for carbon capture joint venture

CDIL becomes first Indian firm to produce Silicon Carbide components


“Data complexity and volume, false positives, and evolving sophisticated criminal tactics are accelerating the need for businesses to harness generative AI to transform financial crime operations,” said BK Kalra, Global Business Leader, Financial Services, Consumer and Healthcare, at Genpact following the latest announcement.
Topics : Genpact financial crimes artifical intelligence Amazon Web Services

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon