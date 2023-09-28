close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

OneWeb merges with French Eutelsat to form new global satcom major

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal will be the co-chair of the new entity while Shravin Bharti Mittal will be a director on the board of Eutelsat Group and Bharti's lead

OneWeb

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharti Enterprises-backed satellite communications company OneWeb on Thursday announced the completion of its merger with French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications to become the second largest satellite operator globally with 669 satellites in orbit.

With a 21.2 per cent share, Bharti Enterprises will be the largest shareholder in the merged entity, which is set to be the first integrated satellite group with both Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Bharti Enterprises said OneWeb will be a subsidiary operating commercially as Eutelsat OneWeb with its centre of operations remaining in London. The company remains listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and has applied for standard listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal will be the co-chair of the new entity while Shravin Bharti Mittal will be a director on the board of Eutelsat Group and Bharti's lead. Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Akhil Gupta will continue as a director on the board of OneWeb.

"Closing the digital divide is a critical mission for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and this combination will synergise the efforts of both the businesses and will accelerate our progress. Today we have created a company, which will bring connectivity to all people around the world and will help us achieve our mission of last mile connectivity," Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

He added that Bharti is excited about providing services in India later this year and the prospects of reaching other countries in the global south.

Also Read

Bharti group-backed OneWeb could begin satellite broadband services by Sept

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Bhilai Steel Plant, Ramcharan tie up for carbon capture joint venture

CDIL becomes first Indian firm to produce Silicon Carbide components

Wave Group to invest Rs 100 crore to expand film exhibition business

Air India to roll out new uniforms for frontline employees by December

Vedanta readies ground for likely creation of independent businesses


The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm Jio Space Limited the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India. Starlink, the satellite internet constellation operated by US tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, is also in the fray.

However, other necessary approvals from the Department of Space are pending. Most importantly, it would need to acquire the spectrum necessary to offer its services. Industry players are currently awaiting Trai's final recommendations on whether satellite spectrum will be auctioned or allocated by the government. The consultations on the matter ended in June.

The new entity is banking on Eutelsat's powerful GEO fleet, to combine network density and high throughput with the low latency and ubiquity of OneWeb’s LEO constellation to offer customers global, fully integrated connectivity services, Eutelsat said on Thursday.

The combined GEO-LEO service will open up new markets and applications such as fixed connectivity covering both backhaul and corporate networks, mobile connectivity in maritime and inflight domains, and government services.

Topics : Bharti Enterprises Satellites e-communication

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon