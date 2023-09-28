close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Bhilai Steel Plant, Ramcharan tie up for carbon capture joint venture

This will lead to an investment of Rs 6,000 crore in the form of equipment from Ramcharan

Bhilai Steel Plant

Shine Jacob Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chennai-headquartered firm Ramcharan Company on Thursday tied up with Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) for the complete management of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, converting them to value-added products and fuel for the Bhilai Steel Plant with no residue left behind.

This will lead to an investment of Rs 6,000 crore in the form of equipment from Ramcharan.

The agreement signed between Bhilai and Ram Charan will lead to a 25 tpd (tonnes per day) unit being set up at Bhilai and then being scaled up to a 200,000 tpd unit to manage their complete emissions, and make the plant carbon-neutral within a span of a year. This is the first such effort globally by a steel plant and a firm step forward in helping India achieve a carbon-neutral position.

The Steel Authority of India Limited has taken a firm step forward in managing greenhouse gases, working closely with Ram Charan's team to ensure this is completed and is the first such effort globally.

In December 2021, the relatively unknown Ramcharan Company made headlines by securing a $4.14 billion investment for a 46 per cent stake from US-based fund TFCC International, raising the company's valuation to over $9 billion.

Also Read

Senior executives at Bhilai Steel Plant to get EVs in Chhattisgarh

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

Carbon dioxide to ethanol: Chennai-based Ramcharan springs another surprise

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Indian steelmakers look for government support to go the green way

CDIL becomes first Indian firm to produce Silicon Carbide components

Wave Group to invest Rs 100 crore to expand film exhibition business

Air India to roll out new uniforms for frontline employees by December

Vedanta readies ground for likely creation of independent businesses

Over 8 million customers expected to shop during Myntra's festive sale

Topics : Bhilai Steel Plant Carbon tax investment plan

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon