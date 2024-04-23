Genpact launches innovation centre in Gurugram to support AI-first approach

Genpact on Tuesday announced the opening of an artificial intelligence (AI) innovation centre in Gurugram as part of furthering its AI-first approach. The company’s first such centre was launched in London last year, and several more will follow across the world in the coming months.

"The centre will be a launch pad for innovation, facilitating talent to learn, experiment, and build holistic, AI-focused growth-oriented solutions for Genpact's global clients," said Genpact in a statement.

The AI Innovation Centre offers the business process and technology services company and its clients a dedicated space to explore ways to reinvent their businesses with “new ideas”, capabilities, and solutions.





"The work we do today will transform how work gets done tomorrow," said Piyush Mehta, chief human resources officer and country manager, India, Genpact. "By fostering a culture of learning, experimentation, and using the best of our partner ecosystem, we're empowering our employees to become co-creators alongside AI. We believe data, technology, and AI, as well as our talent, are key to driving unparalleled outcomes for our clients, and with this AI Innovation Centre, we're not just embracing the future, we are shaping it together."

The Indian government is launching a $1.2 billion programme to promote capacity building and AI literacy, set up research centres, and establish legal frameworks for the responsible use of the technology.

“Today, artificial intelligence is redefining the frontier for businesses, enabling them to transcend traditional human productivity limits and reimagine client interactions, efficiency, and capabilities,” said Debjani Ghosh, president of Nasscom.

“India is at the forefront of this transformation, rapidly evolving into an AI-first nation – integrating the technology into the very fabric of its digital capabilities. The inauguration of Genpact’s AI innovation centre marks a significant stride towards this ambitious vision, positioning India to cultivate world-class talent and R&D capabilities. This initiative not only showcases the technology industry in India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in AI but also demonstrates its potential to innovate and contribute to the global AI ecosystem” said Ghosh.