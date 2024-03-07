Notice served to Gurugram cafe were five fell ill after consuming dry ice

The restaurant's manager was arrested on Tuesday after one of the friends lodged a complaint.

The Gurugram restaurant, where five people fell ill after consuming dry ice, has been served a show-cause notice by the district food safety officer over the incident.

The notice was served to the La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant on Tuesday, asking it to explain why its licence should not be cancelled or suspended in the wake of the incident.

"You are hereby directed to provide a complete list of food articles that were served on that day to the consumers and to inform why and how the incident took place... it appears that you are not complying with the hygienic conditions as proposed in the FSS Act and there has been serious negligence on your part regarding maintaining of food safety," the notice read.

How did people end up consuming dry ice?

Five people who had visited the eatery located in Sector 90 of Gurugram were served dry ice instead of mouth freshener , resulting in them vomiting blood. The incident, which took place on Sunday, was caught on a video and widely shared online.

The restaurant's manager was arrested on Tuesday after one of the friends lodged a complaint. Police said earlier that two people were still hospitalised.

What did the manager say on the incident?

The arrested manager is a resident of Delhi's Kirti Nagar and joined the cafe three months ago.

"In the preliminary interrogation, the arrested manager said it was due to negligence by the restaurant staff that a packet of mouth freshener and dry ice got mixed mistakenly. He said there was no ill-intention towards the guests and what happened was unfortunate," said a senior police officer.

The eatery has 15 days to reply to the notice.

Dry ice is a solid form of carbon dioxide used for temporary refrigeration and is toxic in nature.