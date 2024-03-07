Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Notice served to Gurugram cafe were five fell ill after consuming dry ice

The manager of Gurugram's La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant was arrested on Tuesday, after five people fell ill by consuming dry ice instead of mouth freshener

Haryana Police, Gurugram Police, Gurgaon Police

The restaurant's manager was arrested on Tuesday after one of the friends lodged a complaint.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gurugram restaurant, where five people fell ill after consuming dry ice, has been served a show-cause notice by the district food safety officer over the incident.

The notice was served to the La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant on Tuesday, asking it to explain why its licence should not be cancelled or suspended in the wake of the incident.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"You are hereby directed to provide a complete list of food articles that were served on that day to the consumers and to inform why and how the incident took place... it appears that you are not complying with the hygienic conditions as proposed in the FSS Act and there has been serious negligence on your part regarding maintaining of food safety," the notice read.

How did people end up consuming dry ice?

Five people who had visited the eatery located in Sector 90 of Gurugram were served dry ice instead of mouth freshener, resulting in them vomiting blood. The incident, which took place on Sunday, was caught on a video and widely shared online.

The restaurant's manager was arrested on Tuesday after one of the friends lodged a complaint. Police said earlier that two people were still hospitalised.

What did the manager say on the incident?

The arrested manager is a resident of Delhi's Kirti Nagar and joined the cafe three months ago.

"In the preliminary interrogation, the arrested manager said it was due to negligence by the restaurant staff that a packet of mouth freshener and dry ice got mixed mistakenly. He said there was no ill-intention towards the guests and what happened was unfortunate," said a senior police officer.

The eatery has 15 days to reply to the notice.

Dry ice is a solid form of carbon dioxide used for temporary refrigeration and is toxic in nature.

Also Read

Dry powder decoded: What it means to investors and the financial ecosystem

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Probe handed to NIA, suspect untraceable. 10 points

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 review: Affordable sound bar with Dolby Atmos

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Ram Mandir: UP declares Jan 22 as dry day; schools, colleges to remain shut

Assam CM launches country's largest PM Gramin Awas Yojana in Dibrugarh

Delhi records below average minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees, says IMD

PM Modi to attend 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' in Srinagar today

Talks, negotiations only way to bring peace in Manipur: Kiren Rijiju

IAF's C-17 aircraft successfully airdrops indigenously built platform

Topics : Gurugram Haryana restaurants BS Web Reports Restaurant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon