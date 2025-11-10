Monday, November 10, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GHCL partners with AuthBridge to strengthen supplier ESG compliance

GHCL partners with AuthBridge to strengthen supplier ESG compliance

"Listed companies increasingly need scalable, tech-enabled solutions to manage supplier compliance," AuthBridge Founder and CEO Ajay Trehan said

GHCL partners with AuthBridge to strengthen supplier ESG compliance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GHCL Ltd has partnered with authentication solutions provider AuthBridge to enhance environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance across its supplier network, the chemical manufacturer said on Monday.

The collaboration will automate ESG data collection and verification, introduce ESG scoring into supplier evaluations, and align practices with global standards, including India's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

AuthBridge has engaged with GHCL's suppliers to facilitate ESG adoption, guiding security service providers on workplace harassment prevention and labour laws, while helping manufacturing partners track greenhouse gas emissions across direct and indirect sources.

 

"Listed companies increasingly need scalable, tech-enabled solutions to manage supplier compliance," AuthBridge Founder and CEO Ajay Trehan said in a statement.

GHCL's supplier base includes raw material vendors, machinery providers, packaging and logistics partners, and service contractors. The partnership aims to identify high-risk suppliers earlier and improve onboarding decisions based on compliance data, GHCL said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sharad Malhotra, Nippon Paints

Sharad Malhotra to become 1st Indian MD of Nippon Paint India from Dec 2025

Rossell Techsys Managing Director Rishab Gupta

Rossell Techsys' Board to raise ₹300 crore via QIP, other instruments

IndusInd Bank

Private lender IndusInd Bank appoints Amitabh Kumar Singh as new CHRO

paytm

Paytm unveils all-new app with AI features to enhance payment experience

Haldiram

Haldiram's eyes this US sandwich brand to take on Subway, Tim Hortons

Topics : GHCL Banking Supply chain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon