Private lender IndusInd Bank appoints Amitabh Kumar Singh as new CHRO

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said it has appointed Amitabh Kumar Singh as the chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective November 10. Singh will also be part of the senior management personnel of the bank.
Singh has previously worked with the ICICI group for the last 21 years. In his last assignment with the ICICI group, he was CHRO for ICICI Home Finance. Singh has spent eight years with ICICI Prudential life insurance, and 11 years with ICICI bank.
Singh is a post graduate in Human Resources from XISS, Ranchi and has worked with L&T, Atos Origin India, Tata Interactive Systems and Mphasis prior to joining ICICI.
Back in July, Zubin Mody, who was the CHRO of the bank, resigned after a two decade association with the bank.
In the last few weeks, the private sector lender has announced strategic leadership appointments as part of its broader vision to accelerate growth across its banking business.
Also Read
It includes the appointment of Viral Damania as the chief financial officer (CFO), Pragati Gondhalekar as head of Internal Audit and Pankaj Sharma as head, Business Transformation, among others.
These are aimed at strengthening the bank's core capabilities and expanding its presence across segments.
Also, Anand Vardhan has been appointed as General Counsel, Pankaj Sharma is the Head, Business Transformation and Sheran Mehra is appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer.