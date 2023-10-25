close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

GIC collaborates with Vedanta's Sterlite Transmission for $1 bn venture

GIC will put up $500 million in the infrastructure business for a 49 per cent stake. This investment will depend on Sterlite Power winning project tenders

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To draw on the rising demand for power evacuation networks in the country, Sterlite Power Transmission (SPTL) is collaborating with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, to set up a $1-billion joint venture platform, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Sterlite Power Transmission (SPTL) is a privately held Vedanta Group firm.

At the present moment, SPTL is in the process of separating into two businesses. One business will house the infrastructure division that develops and operates power transmission assets on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The other part will accommodate the domestic production business of cables and conductors.

GIC will put up $500 million in the infrastructure business for a 49 per cent stake. The deployment of funds will take place in tranches, with an initial $100 million and $400 million to come in over the next two to three years on a need-to-draw-down basis. This investment will depend on Sterlite Power winning project tenders.
 
The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund intends to be the exclusive partner of Sterlite in India in the transmission segment to attempt to win a larger share of the pie. The market has seen annual cumulative projects worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore bid out yearly since 2010-22. There is also a possibility that capital even beyond the $500 million could be deployed.

Sterlite Power will transfer four assets with an enterprise valuation of $722.60 million into this joint venture. Also, the firm could invest up to $300 million in cash over a similar two to three-year interval, as well as use its capabilities to maintain its 51 per cent stake in the alliance.

An official was quoted as saying that the company plans to bid and construct more aggressively. Transmission is a scale game, and the strength of a capital provider like GIC is important.

Also Read

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund posts $34 billion loss in Q3

Everything to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme that opens today

New tranche of sovereign gold bonds from 15 September: Should you buy?

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute lines up opportunity for startups funding

TCS to revise rates for staffing cos to enhance transparency, better talent

Tata-owned Air India Express to double its pilot count in next one year

Driving the change: Luxury car buyer is getting younger in India

79% consumers fed up with excessive convenience fee: LocalCircle survey

Can electric vehicle maker BYD Auto put its India dreams back on track?

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : GIC Vedanta Sterlite Grid Investments BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon