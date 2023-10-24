79% consumers fed up with excessive convenience fee: LocalCircle survey

An exponential increase in online transactions also means coughing up a higher convenience fee, also known as internet handling charges. According to a survey conducted by LocalCircle, 79 per cent who buy services/tickets online are fed up with the excessive convenience fee for such transactions. These charges, levied by ticket or service booking platforms like BookMyShow, PVR, IRCTC, can be as high as 20 per cent of the transaction value in some cases. As many as 84 per cent of the respondents want the government and PSUs to stop levying these charges.