Glenmark gets China approval for Ryaltris nasal spray for allergies

Glenmark Specialty S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has secured approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for Ryaltris Compound Nasal Spray (GSP 301 NS), marking a significant expansion of its specialty respiratory portfolio in one of the world’s largest healthcare markets.

The nasal spray has been approved for the treatment of moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis (AR) in adults and children aged six and above, and moderate to severe perennial AR in adults and children aged 12 and above. Notably, the NMPA granted approval without seeking any additional data or supplementation, reflecting the robustness of