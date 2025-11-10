Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark gets China approval for Ryaltris nasal spray for allergies

Glenmark gets China approval for Ryaltris nasal spray for allergies

Glenmark's Ryaltris nasal spray, already approved in the US, EU and other markets, has now secured China's NMPA approval, strengthening its global respiratory portfolio

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Glenmark Specialty S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has secured approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for Ryaltris Compound Nasal Spray (GSP 301 NS), marking a significant expansion of its specialty respiratory portfolio in one of the world’s largest healthcare markets.
 
The nasal spray has been approved for the treatment of moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis (AR) in adults and children aged six and above, and moderate to severe perennial AR in adults and children aged 12 and above. Notably, the NMPA granted approval without seeking any additional data or supplementation, reflecting the robustness of
