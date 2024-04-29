Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA nod for generic anti-inflammatory drug

company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen tablets (250 mg/125 mg)

pharma, medicine, drugs

Representational Image: Medicines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to sell a generic version of anti-inflammatory drug in the American market.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen tablets (250 mg/125 mg), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's product is the generic version of Haleon US Holdings, LLC's Advil 2 Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), it added.
Glenmark Therapeutics Inc, USA will distribute the drug in the US market, the drug maker said.
According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending March 23, 2024, the Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg achieved annual sales of around USD 84.1 million.
Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 195 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 52 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.
Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading marginally up at Rs 1,080.45 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USFDA drugs pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationGold-Silver Price TodayTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon