Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Glenmark Pharma settles drug pricing case with US Department of Justice

If the company adheres to the terms of the agreement, including the payment of $30 million, payable in six installments, the DOJ will dismiss the pending Superseding Indictment, it added

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has entered into a pact with the US Department of Justice, Antitrust Division (DOJ) to resolve court proceedings related to the pricing of a drug.
US-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ involving historical pricing practices by former employees relating to the generic drug pravastatin between 2013 and 2015, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.
If the company adheres to the terms of the agreement, including the payment of USD 30 million, payable in six installments, the DOJ will dismiss the pending Superseding Indictment, it added.
"Glenmark is committed to being a socially and ethically responsible company. We have devoted considerable resources to strengthen our compliance practices, ensuring the highest ethical operating standards. We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA President Sanjeev Krishan stated.

Also Read

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Adani Enterprises shares climb 2.2% as promoters up stake in flagship firm

LIC acquires 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services through demerger process

Hindalco to invest Rs 2,000 crore in copper, e-waste recycling facility

Vedanta seeks a minimum of $9.5 per mmBtu for gas from its Rajasthan block

Pay by November-end or face action: Govt to ex-factory defaulters

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals United States

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon