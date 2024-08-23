Business Standard
Global electronics maker Foxconn infuses Rs 1,200 crore in Karnataka unit

Siddaramaiah Foxconn CEO meet

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Foxconn CEO meet | Source: X (@siddaramaiah)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has infused about Rs 1,200 crore -- approximately USD 144 million -- into its Karnataka-based Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd, the company said in a recent regulatory filing.
The iPhone contract manufacturer's Singapore-based arm Foxconn Singapore Pte has bought over 120.35 crore stocks of Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd at Rs 10 per share on August 21.
The Karnataka government in a statement last week said Foxconn is planning to invest Rs 25,000 crore to establish a massive manufacturing plant near Dodda Ballapur that will create 40,000 jobs.
"The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China's unit. It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level educated individuals, and our investment will not stop here; in the future, we plan to explore other sectors also," Foxconn Chairman Young Liu was quoted as saying in the statement.
With the fresh infusion, Foxconn Singapore has invested over Rs 13,800 crore in the Karnataka unit.
The Karnataka government has allocated 300 acres to Foxconn for its upcoming mobile manufacturing unit in the state.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

