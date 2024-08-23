Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / SBI can support loan growth, lower deposit growth not a challenge: Khara

SBI can support loan growth, lower deposit growth not a challenge: Khara

The bank is unwinding a part of its excess investments in government securities to arrange the required resources to support the loan growth, Khara told reporters here

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Dinesh

Going by the past experience, it is suggested that there will be a convergence of deposit and credit growth only by June-September 2025, he added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid concerns over the continuing gap between deposit and loan growth, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Friday said it is not posing any challenges for the country's largest lender as it is able to support the uptick in advances.
The bank is unwinding a part of its excess investments in government securities to arrange the required resources to support the loan growth, Khara told reporters here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It can be noted that for nearly two years, the deposit growth is trailing the credit expansion for the banking system, and SBI has also been seeing the same trends in its business.
Some experts have been opining that this is due to flow of savings into higher yielding capital market alternatives, while some like SBI's own researchers also called the concerns a "statistical myth", saying the overall quantum of incremental deposits has been higher than advances since FY22.
Asked about how concerning the situation is at present, Khara said, "We are in a position to support our loan book growth well. So, I think so long as we can support the loan book growth well, I don't think that we do have a challenge."

To a question on what should the depositors expect from a rates perspective, Khara explained the bank's strategy on resource mobilisation, pointing out that there is little reliance on rates.
He said the bank has an investment book of over Rs 16 lakh crore, and is unwinding a part of the excess SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) to support the loan growth.

More From This Section

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

M3M India reports 37% increase in real estate sales in June quarter

Viacom18

Viacom18 gains the highest-ever viewership for Olympics in India

Healthcare, Budget, health budget

Peak XV-backed Kenko Health shuts down after running out of funds

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart

Flipkart-backed super.money aims to be among top five on UPI leaderboard

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola appoints Greishma Singh as market head for India Southwest Asia

The Chairman, who retires later this month, also made it clear that it is ensuring that the returns on the funds are higher in lending than the yields on investments.
To a question on the report by economists, he explained that it tried to capture the time series over a period of time and added that a similar situation existed even in 2003-04.
Going by the past experience, it is suggested that there will be a convergence of deposit and credit growth only by June-September 2025, he added.
Meanwhile, addressing chartered accountants earlier, Khara said India's strengths in audit and accounts can help deliver export revenues for the country and added that the global capability centres model being used by the IT and technology sector can be replicated for the same.

Also Read

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

From SBI to BoB: Banks woo customers with special schemes as deposits fall

SBI

Incremental deposit growth outpaced credit growth since FY22: SBI Research

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka govt pauses decision for 15 days on PNB and SBI request

Siddaramaiah

K'taka puts circular prohibiting dealings with SBI, PNB on hold for 15 days

Navi Mumbai International Airport

Adani Group pledges 51% stake in Navi Mumbai Airport for Rs 12,770 cr loan

Topics : sbi Deposit loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon