Global Maritime Summit: VPA inks deals with NHAI, Trion worth Rs 1,400 cr

The port authority inked these deals at the ongoing Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 in Mumbai

Exports

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Tuesday entered into agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Trion Properties to execute projects worth Rs 1,400 crore.
The port authority inked these deals at the ongoing Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 in Mumbai.
VPA exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NHAI. As Part of this MoU, NHAI will develop the existing four-lane road into a six-lane one from convent junction to Sheela Nagar. For this, VPA is spending nearly Rs 500 crore, the port authority said in a press release.
Similarly, VPA signed an agreement with Trion Properties to develop convention centres, IT office towers and hospitality facilities at an outlay of Rs 900 crore.
Further, the port authority has signed a deal with the Indian Navy to develop more facilities in the outer harbour.
VPA has set up a stall at the Global Maritime India Summit, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maritime India Summit maritime sector Ports

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

