Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

In fact, the continued losses at Go Airlines had also started to hurt the balance sheets of group companies. In FY22, accumulated losses at Go First exceeded the combined net worth of other group firms.

Go First reported a net loss of Rs 1,804 crore in FY22. In comparison, the group’s four listed companies --Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, and National Peroxide -- together reported a combined net profit of Rs 1,305 crore. As a result, the five key group firms together reported a net loss of Rs 499 crore in FY22, against a net profit of Rs 506 crore a year ago.