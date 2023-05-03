Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

The mounting losses at Go Airlines (Go First) have become financially unsustainable for the Mumbai-based Nusli Wadia group. In 2021-22, for the first time, the net loss of the air carrier exceeded the combined net profit of listed firms in the group.
Go First reported a net loss of Rs 1,804 crore in FY22. In comparison, the group’s four listed companies --Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, and National Peroxide -- together reported a combined net profit of Rs 1,305 crore. As a result, the five key group firms together reported a net loss of Rs 499 crore in FY22, against a net profit of Rs 506 crore a year ago.
In fact, the continued losses at Go Airlines had also started to hurt the balance sheets of group companies. In FY22, accumulated losses at Go First exceeded the combined net worth of other group firms.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or