close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

Accumulated losses at Go First go beyond net worth of other group firms

Krishna Kant Mumbai
flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mounting losses at Go Airlines (Go First) have become financially unsustainable for the Mumbai-based Nusli Wadia group. In 2021-22, for the first time, the net loss of the air carrier exceeded the combined net profit of listed firms in the group.
Go First reported a net loss of Rs 1,804 crore in FY22. In comparison, the group’s four listed companies --Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, and National Peroxide -- together reported a combined net profit of Rs 1,305 crore. As a result, the five key group firms together reported a net loss of Rs 499 crore in FY22, against a net profit of Rs 506 crore a year ago.
 In fact, the continued losses at Go Airlines had also started to hurt the balance sheets of group companies. In FY22, accumulated losses at Go First exceeded the combined net worth of other group firms.
Or

Also Read

Nusli Wadia-owned Go First to receive Rs 600 crore more by April end

Wadia Group to invest Rs 510 cr in Go First to meet working capital needs

SAT relief for Bombay Dyeing and Wadias in Sebi market ban case

India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA

Wadia group likely to exit loss-making budget carrier Go First: Report

State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

Indian Oil to recoup $61 million of fuel sales bill from Go First

HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

Auditor who was named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani's company

Adani Group starts work on data centre at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Topics : Civil Aviation wadia group

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
1 min read

Indian Oil to recoup $61 million of fuel sales bill from Go First

Go First
2 min read

HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

Max Healthcare
1 min read

Auditor who was named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani's company

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Adani Group starts work on data centre at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First
3 min read

Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi

probe
3 min read

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

pratt & whitney
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon