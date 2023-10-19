Go First extends flight cancellation till Nov 30 citing operational reasons

Go First Airways cancelled all its flights scheduled till November 30 due to operational reasons, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till November 30 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the statement read.

Further, it said, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."

The company assured that the bookings will resume shortly as they have filed an application for immediate resolution.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the statement added.

Earlier on May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt and Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.DGCA has conditionally allowed the grounded airline Go First to resume its operations.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator. The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.

