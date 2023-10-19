Gulf carrier Emirates to offer premium economy class on A380 India flights

Gulf carrier Emirates will present a premium economy offering on its flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru and outbound flights from the two cities to Dubai on its A380 flights later this month, the airline announced on Thursday.

The premium economy cabin on the airline's A380 jet features 56 cream-coloured leather seats at the front of the main deck in a 2-4-2 configuration. The airline said this new cabin class provides recliner seats, more legroom, and a dining experience, among other things.

"With the ongoing surge in travel across our network, premium economy allows passengers to savour the perfect blend of luxury and affordability. This underscores our ongoing commitment to customers and delivering on our 'Fly Better' promise. As we incorporate premium economy cabins across a growing number of aircraft, we hope to extend this option on more routes," said Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates' vice president for India and Nepal.

Moreover, the airline's inflight entertainment system Ice, which features 6,500 channels, will have a larger screen and a collection of movies, TV shows, and albums in India's regional languages, which includes Hindi, Marathi and Kannada, the airline added.

The airline's engineering team is revamping 67 Airbus A380s and 53 Boeing 777 aircraft. The revamp will see the installation of 4,000 premium economy seats across 120 aircraft.

The airline added that Indian passengers travelling between Dubai and Mumbai can book Emirates' premium economy seats on flights EK500/501, while passengers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book seats on flights EK568/569.

"As Emirates extends its diverse range of services and extensive connectivity, CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) stands prepared to meet the modern-day mobility requirements with the implementation of newer technology and digitalisation, thus contributing to a seamless passenger experience," a CSMIA spokesperson said.

Emirates has a total of 263 aircraft in its fleet, which includes 252 passenger and 11 freighter aircraft.