close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4

Go First had blamed the non-delivery of engines by the US engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for its failure to operate

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First

Go First

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Crisis-ridden Go First announced an extension in the cancellation of its services until June 4, 2023, a Business Today (BT) report said. The airline blamed "operational reasons" for its inability to resume services. Previously, the airline had announced a pause in its operations until May 30, however, now, it has extended it for another five days.
Quoting the airline, the report said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 4, 2023, have been canceled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

To the relief of the customers who bought Go First tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, the airline informed. Go First went on to recognise the possible trouble this decision may have caused and said that it is committed to assisting travellers, the BT report said.
Senior officials of the airline held discussions with the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resolve the revival issues of the airline. It should be noted that Go First had filed for bankruptcy proceedings after its financial health dwindled and things came to a point where it could not pay for its routine operations.

Additionally, Go First had blamed the non-delivery of engines by the US engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for its failure to operate.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

Also Read

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

Govt tells Pratt & Whitney to get grounded planes 'up and running'

Go First may sue Pratt and Whitney over reliability issues in their engines

Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center facility in Karnataka

Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe

Go First lessors' request to repossess planes on hold, not rejected: DGCA

Topics : Indian aviation Indian aviation market Directorate General of Civil Aviation civil aviation sector Civil Aviation Ministry Jyotiraditya Scindia BS Web Reports Pratt & Whitney

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4

Go First
2 min read

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

Hindustan Unilever
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 profit before tax rises 7.6% to Rs 254 crore

Apollo Hospitals
2 min read

Most Popular

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon