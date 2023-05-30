Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4



Quoting the airline, the report said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 4, 2023, have been canceled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations." Crisis-ridden Go First announced an extension in the cancellation of its services until June 4, 2023, a Business Today (BT) report said. The airline blamed "operational reasons" for its inability to resume services. Previously, the airline had announced a pause in its operations until May 30, however, now, it has extended it for another five days.



Senior officials of the airline held discussions with the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resolve the revival issues of the airline. It should be noted that Go First had filed for bankruptcy proceedings after its financial health dwindled and things came to a point where it could not pay for its routine operations.



Additionally, Go First had blamed the non-delivery of engines by the US engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for its failure to operate. To the relief of the customers who bought Go First tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, the airline informed. Go First went on to recognise the possible trouble this decision may have caused and said that it is committed to assisting travellers, the BT report said.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.