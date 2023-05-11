close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First needs to raise funds: Resolution professional tells staff

Go Airlines will need to raise funds to revive the bankrupt company amid plans to keep it as a going concern, the recently appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday

Reuters NEW DELHI
Go First

Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) will need to raise funds to revive the bankrupt company amid plans to keep it as a going concern, the recently appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, was granted bankruptcy protection by a tribunal in New Delhi after it plunged into financial crisis due to what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Mark Potter)

Also Read

Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing

Go First inducts 55th A320 neo; to receive engines from P&W soon

IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground

Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Godrej & Boyce bags orders worth Rs 2,000 crore in solar segment

Asian paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs

Karthik Balagopalan to replace Abhishek Ganguly as MD of Puma India

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs

Set for demerger, Sanofi's consumer health brands have strong traction

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Go Air airlines

First Published: May 11 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First needs to raise funds: Resolution professional tells staff

Go First
1 min read

Godrej & Boyce bags orders worth Rs 2,000 crore in solar segment

Solar panel, solar energy
2 min read

Asian paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs

Asian Paints
2 min read

Karthik Balagopalan to replace Abhishek Ganguly as MD of Puma India

Karthik Balagopalan
1 min read

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs

Hyundai
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

GAIL
2 min read

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon