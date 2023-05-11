Go First needs to raise funds: Resolution professional tells staff

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) will need to raise funds to revive the bankrupt company amid plans to keep it as a going concern, the recently appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, was granted bankruptcy protection by a tribunal in New Delhi after it plunged into financial crisis due to what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Mark Potter)

Also Read Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing Go First inducts 55th A320 neo; to receive engines from P&W soon IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace Godrej & Boyce bags orders worth Rs 2,000 crore in solar segment Asian paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs Karthik Balagopalan to replace Abhishek Ganguly as MD of Puma India Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs Set for demerger, Sanofi's consumer health brands have strong traction