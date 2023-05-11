Go First needs to raise funds: Resolution professional tells staff

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) will need to raise funds to revive the bankrupt company amid plans to keep it as a going concern, the recently appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, was granted bankruptcy protection by a tribunal in New Delhi after it plunged into financial crisis due to what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Mark Potter)
