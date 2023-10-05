close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Godrej Consumer registers mid-single-digit volume growth for Jul-Sep

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has recorded mid-single-digit volume growth for the July-September quarter in the domestic market despite weak macros and adverse weather conditions

Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has recorded mid-single-digit volume growth for the July-September quarter in the domestic market despite weak macros and adverse weather conditions.
"Overall, Home Care volumes grew in mid-single digit while Personal Care grew in low-single digit," said Godrej Consumer Products Ltd in a quarterly update on Thursday.
The performance of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands, which the Godrej Group FMCG arm acquired earlier this year from Raymond Group, has "improved sequentially and are on track to achieve full-year guidance", it added.
"In India, we witnessed weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter. Despite the tough operating environment, our organic business delivered steady performance with mid-single digit volume growth," Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said.
In the international markets, GCPL's Indonesia business continued to deliver improving performance, with double-digit volume and value growth.
"Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued its consistent performance with constant currency sales growth in mid-teens," the company said.

Also Read

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

Godrej Properties sells around 670 flats worth over Rs 2K cr in Noida

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Adani Wilmar volume growth in double-digit in in July-September quarter

Amazon India creates over 100k job opportunities ahead of festival sale

Oyo Hotels in talks with Apollo to refinance $660 million loan: Report

Equity capital market league tables see a significant reshuffle at the top

Securities Appellate Tribunal relief for Vedanta in Cairn buyback case

However, in rupee terms, adverse currency translation impact will result in a mid-single-digit sales decline, GCPL added.
"At a Consolidated level (organic), we expect to deliver mid-single digit volume growth, double-digit constant currency sales growth and low single-digit sales growth in INR terms. Sales growth (incl. inorganic) to be in mid-single digit in INR terms," said GCPL.
According to GCPL, this quarterly update provides an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"This will be followed by a detailed performance update, post the approval of the 2Q FY24 financial results by the Board of Directors," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Godrej Consumer Products

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon