Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%



In FY23, however, the company's profit was down 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,702.46 crore from Rs 1,783.39 crore in FY22. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 452.14 crore in the quarter ended March 31, as compared to Rs 363.24 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22. The company's revenue from operations rose around 10 per cent to Rs 3,200 crore.



The brands that Godrej Consumer would be acquiring from Raymond Consumer are Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale. The company had last month announced that it will buy the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd for Rs 2,825 crore.



"This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth. Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories with brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO of Godrej Consumer. According to Godrej Consumer, for FY23, Raymond Consumer had reported a revenue of Rs 622 crore.

Also Read Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23 From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today Godrej Properties announces acquisition of 60-acre land parcel in Chennai Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore Apollo Tyres beats Q4 profit view on lower rubber costs, strong demand Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure Kilburn Engineering Q4 result: Profit after tax rises 158% to Rs 12.34 cr Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit