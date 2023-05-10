close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

In FY23, however, the company's profit was down 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,702.46 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
Godrej Consumer Products

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 452.14 crore in the quarter ended March 31, as compared to Rs 363.24 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22. The company's revenue from operations rose around 10 per cent to Rs 3,200 crore. 
In FY23, however, the company's profit was down 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,702.46 crore from Rs 1,783.39 crore in FY22. 

The company had last month announced that it will buy the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd for Rs 2,825 crore.
The brands that Godrej Consumer would be acquiring from Raymond Consumer are Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale.

According to Godrej Consumer, for FY23, Raymond Consumer had reported a revenue of Rs 622 crore.
"This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth. Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories with brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO of Godrej Consumer.

Also Read

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Godrej Properties announces acquisition of 60-acre land parcel in Chennai

Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore

Apollo Tyres beats Q4 profit view on lower rubber costs, strong demand

Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure

Kilburn Engineering Q4 result: Profit after tax rises 158% to Rs 12.34 cr

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit


These categories have the potential to deliver double-digit multi-decade growth given the low per capita consumption in India compared to similar emerging markets, he said.
Godrej Consumer sells brands like mosquito repellent Good Knight, Cinthol soap among others.
Topics : Godrej Consumer Godrej Consumer Products Limited Q4 Results FMCG companies BS Web Reports

First Published: May 10 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read

Go First files suit against engine maker, legal scene shifts to US court

Go First
4 min read

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announces manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu

Cisco, in transition, may fire 14,000
2 min read

OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

OYO room
1 min read

Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey

Companies, Market Cap
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Walmart committed to India and here for the long term: CEO Doug McMillon

Walmart leaders
6 min read

HC upholds tribunal verdict favouring Reliance Industries in gas sale case

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon