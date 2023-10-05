close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Oyo Hotels in talks with Apollo to refinance $660 million loan: Report

Oyo Hotels and Homes is in talks to refinance a $660 million loan with Apollo Management Inc after a delay in its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday

OYO

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Softbank-backed India's Oyo Hotels and Homes is in talks to refinance a $660 million loan with Apollo Management Inc after a delay in its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The hotel aggregator is seeking to extend the maturity of the loan to five years, compared with an existing 2026 deadline, the report said, adding that a decision could be reached as early as next month.
"We regularly get approached for cheaper financing options but the Board hasn't approved anything, including prepaying some portion," a spokesperson for Oyo said in an emailed response to Reuters.
Apollo Management did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Oyo, which had initially planned to go public in 2021, has delayed its share sale multiple times and has seen senior executives leave the firm as it grapples to cut its debt pile.
Earlier this year, Reuters reported that the company submitted a confidential "pre-filing" document for a likely slimmed-down IPO.

Also Read

Oyo to report first profitable quarter in Q2 FY24 at Rs 16 crore PAT

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

OYO to add 300 hill station hotels by Aug to cash in on vacation rush

Equity capital market league tables see a significant reshuffle at the top

Securities Appellate Tribunal relief for Vedanta in Cairn buyback case

CRISIL Ratings places Vedanta under watch with negative implications

Go First lessors seek deregistration of aircraft after MCA notification

WinZO forays into Brazil gaming market amid 28% GST hike, to invest $25 mn

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes Apollo

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon