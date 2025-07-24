Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace biz inks pact with Pratt & Whitney

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace biz inks pact with Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a part of the RTX business, and a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units

The mandate reinforces Godrej's commitment to advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and aligns with its vision to become a key supplier to global aircraft engine OEMs

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace business has inked a pact with aircraft engines maker Pratt & Whitney for aerospace parts manufacturing.

The contract will significantly expand the company's offerings in aircraft engine applications, both in terms of technology and production volumes, it said.

The mandate reinforces Godrej's commitment to advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and aligns with its vision to become a key supplier to global aircraft engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Godrej Enterprises Group said.

Pratt & Whitney is a part of the RTX business, and a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

 

"By leveraging our advanced infrastructure, deep expertise, we are proud to play a role in shaping the future of aviation manufacturing in India. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and expanding our footprint in the global aerospace supply chain," said Maneck Behramkamdin, Business Head, Aerospace business of Godrej Enterprises Group.

With this contract, Godrej Enterprises Group said, it continues to expand its presence in precision aerospace manufacturing.

Godrej Enterprises Group has a total of around 35,000 sq meters aerospace manufacturing capacity in India with another 48,500 sq meters under development, which is in line with the company's vision to enable and elevate India's manufacturing capabilities at a global level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

