Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Two Tata Group firms plan India bond issues to raise ₹2,000 cr, bankers say

Two Tata Group firms plan India bond issues to raise ₹2,000 cr, bankers say

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a unit of Tata Power, is expected to raise about ₹1,000 crore via 10-year bonds, while Tata Communications may raise a similar amount through three-year notes

Tata

Tata Communications would be tapping the corporate debt market after a gap of nearly two years and is in talks with foreign banks to manage the issue (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two firms of Indian conglomerate Tata Group are planning to raise around ₹2,000 crore ($231.5 million) through the sale of bonds over the next few days, three bankers said this week.

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, is likely to raise around ₹1,000 crore through the sale of 10-year bonds, while Tata Communications could raise a similar amount through three-year notes, the bankers said.

The bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The companies did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

 

"Mutual funds would be buying the Tata Communications issue in most cases, while insurers are expected to line up for the renewable energy company issue," one of the bankers said.

Also Read

PremiumN Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25

tata, tata group

Tata Group, Google, Infosys three most attractive employer brands: Report

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Taj parent expands partnership with Ambuja Neotia Group for 15 new hotels

PremiumSS

Port Talbot's green furnace marks end of costly firefighting for Tata Steel

air india plane crash

Reports on Air India crash 'premature and speculative', says NTSB's Homendy

Tata Communications would be tapping the corporate debt market after a gap of nearly two years and is in talks with foreign banks to manage the issue. Its notes are rated AAA by CARE Ratings.

In August 2023, the company raised ₹1,750 crore through three-year bonds at an annual coupon of 7.75 per cent.

The pricing for the planned issue should be around 100 basis points cheaper, two of three bankers said.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Renewable would be tapping the market for the second time this financial year. It raised 10 billion rupees through 15-year bonds at a coupon of 7.55 per cent in April.

Tata Power Renewable's notes are rated AA+ by rating agencies. The firm has 53 billion rupees worth of bonds outstanding.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Ambani

ED raids Anil Ambani group: Over 35 premises, 50 firms, 25 people searched

EaseMyTrip

Confident of improving Bangalore traffic by 25-30%: EaseMyTrip's Pitti

JSW energy

JSW Energy signs electricity supply pact with BESCOM for solar project

Office, Office space

Mindspace REIT buys Hyderabad office asset for Rs 512 cr at 11% discount

JSW

China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

Topics : Tata group Tata Communications Tata Power Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon