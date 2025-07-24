JSW Energy signs electricity supply pact with BESCOM for solar project

JSW Energy on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary JSW Renew Energy Forty Five has inked a power purchase agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for a grid connected 100 MW Solar Project.
The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.31 per kWh.
In a regulatory filing, the company said JSW Renew Energy Forty Five Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed power purchase agreement with BESCOM for a grid connected 100 MW solar project with 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The aforesaid project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district, a company statement said.
Subsequent to this, the company's total locked-in energy storage capacity stood at 29.4 GWh, including 3.0 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of Pumped Hydro Storage.
The company is well positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.
