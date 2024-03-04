Godrej plans stake sale in food JV; in talks with potential investors

The promoters of Godrej Tyson Foods are in talks with potential investors, including private equity (PE) companies, to sell a minority stake in the company, according to a banking source close to the development.

Godrej Tyson Foods is a joint venture between BSE-listed Godrej Agrovet and the American food giant, Tyson Foods.

The company offers various food products through its Real Good Chicken and Yummiez brands and reported sales of Rs 1,003 crore for the financial year ended March 2023, with a net profit of Rs 8.6 crore. The valuation of the company was not disclosed as these were early