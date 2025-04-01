Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells 275 flats for over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida project

Godrej Properties sells 275 flats for over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida project

The project is spread over 6.46 acre, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties Ltd has sold 275 homes for more than Rs 2,000 crore in its new housing project at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it had launched a luxury project 'Godrej Riverine' in Sector 44, Noida, last month.

Godrej Properties said it has "sold over 275 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine."  The project is spread over 6.46 acre, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead."  Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Johnson & Johnson baby powder

Johnson & Johnson's plan for bankruptcy to end talc cancer claims rejected

OpenAi

OpenAI to raise $40 bn in funding round led by SoftBank for AI research

Japanese carmaker will continue to use the facility in Oragadam, near Chennai, for India and export markets

Renault Group to take over Nissan Motor's 51% stake in Chennai plant

Haldiram

After Temasek, Haldiram's attracts two more investors IHC, Alpha Wave

Aditya Birla Capital

ABCL completes merger of subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance with itself

Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' property in Noida affordable homes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon