Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹2,000 crore in Worli project

Godrej Properties, on Monday, said that it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the first phase of its project Godrej Trilogy in Mumbai’s Worli, since its launch in November 2025.

The Mumbai-based realty firm has sold 100 homes in the project, which comprises three towers. In the initial launch phase, homes on select floors within two of the three towers, named Seaturf and Seafront, with a total open inventory of around Rs 3,500 crore, were brought to market.

Planned across 2.63 acres, the project offers three-bedroom and four-bedroom residences with three apartments per floor. The company noted that Worli has emerged as one of India’s most desirable residential destinations, offering seamless connectivity, proximity to key commercial hubs, and well-developed social infrastructure.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said: “We are delighted by the exceptionally strong response to Godrej Trilogy. This performance reflects the deep trust customers place in the Godrej brand and in our commitment to creating high-quality living spaces in Mumbai’s most coveted neighbourhoods. With its prime location, design philosophy, and premium lifestyle offerings, Godrej Trilogy strengthens our presence in the luxury housing market and reinforces our focus on delivering landmark developments across key urban centres.”

Worli is a prime residential and commercial real estate micro market within Mumbai. The area dominated big-ticket home deals in 2025, accounting for 21 of the top 51 residential deals across the country. Ultra-rich individuals bought homes worth Rs 3,511.42 crore in Worli in 2025, according to Zapkey, a real estate data analytics firm.

Earlier, Godrej announced that it has emerged as the largest listed residential real estate developer in India in the calendar year 2025 (CY25) for the second consecutive year, based on key operating metrics of booking value and cash collections.

During CY25, booking value grew 19 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,171 crore, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 44 per cent between CY22 and CY25. Collections for the year increased 28 per cent to Rs 18,979 crore, translating into a three-year CAGR of 35 per cent.