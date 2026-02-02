Monday, February 02, 2026 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki India's Y-o-Y sales rise 12% to 236,963 units in January

Maruti Suzuki India's Y-o-Y sales rise 12% to 236,963 units in January

The auto major dispatched a total of 212,251 units in the same month last year

maruti suzuki

Maruti Suzuki sales up 12% in January

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 236,963 units in January.

The auto major dispatched a total of 212,251 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 174,529 units compared to 173,599 units in the year-ago month, a marginal increase, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 14,268 units against 14,247 units in January 2025.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift declined to 72,738 units from 82,241 units in the year-ago month.

 

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 75,609 units last month over 65,093 units a year ago.

Sales of van Eeco were at 11,914 units last month against 11,250 units in January 2025, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,771 units over 4,089 units earlier.

MSI said its exports in January stood at 51,020 units compared with 27,100 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Maruti sales automobile manufacturer automotive industry

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

