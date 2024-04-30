Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Goldman Sachs in talks to transfer GM credit card partnership to Barclays

Goldman Sachs had planned to scrap its co-branded credit cards with GM last November

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs is in talks to transfer its General Motors credit card program to Barclays, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Barclays is the leading candidate to take over issuance of the credit cards, which have about $2 billion of outstanding balances, the report said, adding that US Bancorp and Bread Financial were among the other suitors considered, but fell away.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A deal could be could struck by this summer, the report said.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays declined to comment on the report, while GM did not immediately respond.

Goldman Sachs had planned to scrap its co-branded credit cards with GM last November. The credit card program, issued by Mastercard through Goldman Sachs, was launched in 2022 to let customers earn more points to put towards buying or leasing Buicks, Cadillacs and other GM cars.
Topics : Goldman Sachs Barclays Credit cards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon