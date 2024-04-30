Wipro bags AI deal to transform Nokia's digital workplace services

Bengaluru-based information technology major Wipro said on Tuesday it has won a multi-million-dollar deal from Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and provide “seamless, real-time” information technology support to a global network of employees.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Wipro said its team will build a “bespoke” artificial intelligence-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia’s workforce of around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations.

“The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing highly available, modular, secure, and automated services,” Wipro said.

Designit, a Wipro company specialising in user experience, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees at the right time, Wipro said.

“Generative artificial intelligence is fast becoming a critical component of digital workplace services,” said Vinay Firake, senior vice president and managing director Nordics, Wipro. “Our technology cloud-based expertise, combined with our design-led approach, will provide Nokia employees a highly personalized support, allowing them to better leverage technology and deliver better value to their customers.”

Marije van Donk, vice president and head of User Experience, Nokia, said that Nokia is increasing its efforts to elevate and secure user experiences with its information technology services.

“A key pillar is a modernised remote support concept that uses the latest technologies to provide seamless, secure, and efficient support, regardless of location, device, or network. Implementing this concept will empower our users to self-service their issues, give intelligent and contextual guidance, and connect users with experts. We have chosen Wipro as our partner in this transformation journey,” Donk said.