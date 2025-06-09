Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Good potential to increase export of leather shoes from India: Bata

Good potential to increase export of leather shoes from India: Bata

Bata has its main design centre in Italy and over 15 factories across the globe. The company has a design centre in Gurugram (Haryana) in India

Press Trust of India Bern
Jun 09 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Footwear maker Bata sees good potential to boost its exports from India, a top company official said on Monday.

"We mainly export leather shoes from India...it's in millions...scope and potential is there (to increase that)," Bata Brands SA CEO Sandeep Kataria said, adding that India will be "our second largest" hub for sourcing.

Bata has its main design centre in Italy and over 15 factories across the globe. The company has a design centre in Gurugram (Haryana) in India also and it, along with the Italian team, can design products for emerging markets, he said.

On the quality control order for the footwear sector in India, he said it is a good move as it will help set up a quality benchmark.

 

"It can help keep out poor quality (goods)," he added.

Bata India Exports India

Jun 09 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

