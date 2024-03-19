Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GoodEnough Energy to invest Rs 450 cr in 20GWh BESS manufacturing plant

This investment will cover the manufacturing plant's costs, machinery purchases, and infrastructure establishment

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GoodEnough Energy, a provider of battery energy storage systems (BESS), announced on Tuesday its plans to invest Rs 450 crore in establishing a manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 20 GWh in Jammu & Kashmir by 2026. This investment will cover the manufacturing plant's costs, machinery purchases, and infrastructure establishment.

In the first phase, the company's 7GWh per annum plant is set to become operational by October this year. “The 7 GWh plant is scheduled to become operational by October. We plan to scale it up to 20 GWh by 2026," said Akash Kaushik, founder of GoodEnough Energy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kaushik also noted that BESS prices have improved considerably, now standing at Rs 3 per KWh/unit, making it comparable with fossil-fuel-based electricity sources. This reduction in price is primarily due to the declining cost of lithium, a key battery component.

He further stated that with its capacity expansion, the company aims to mitigate a significant 15 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2026 through its Gigafactory. Compared to the alarming 180 kg of CO2 emissions produced by a 125KVA generator running for two hours daily on 60 litres of diesel, the Gigafactory's initial 7 GWh annual storage capacity is targeted to reduce over 5 million tonnes of CO2 annually with two cycles each day.

This achievement is equivalent to the Indian Railways' annual carbon reduction target of 4 million tonnes, the company mentioned.

“The electricity industry is undergoing significant change, with an increasing need for clean, reliable, and affordable power. We are focusing on developing indigenous BESS technologies with global competence and cutting-edge features,” said Akash Kaushik, founder of GoodEnough Energy.

GoodEnough Energy specialises in manufacturing BESS, providing flexible and modular energy backup solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients.

Also Read

Battery maker IBC raises $35 mn to fund manufacturing expansion in India

iOS 17.4: Apple to display elaborative battery health information on iPhone

1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

Rebranded Nearby Share, battery health indicator and more coming to Android

India joins Battery Energy Storage Systems Consortium for RE integration

Bank of India reduces home loan rates by 15 bps to 8.3% till March 31

Sobha Reality ties up with UAE's MBRGI, to build university in Dubai

IFC purchases Rs 1,250 crore worth sustainability-linked Grasim NCDs

REC board approves third interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for 2023-24

Vodafone Idea to meet institutional investors in Singapore, Mumbai

Topics : Indian Railway India investment Battery makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon