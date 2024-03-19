Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sobha Reality ties up with UAE's MBRGI, to build university in Dubai

The university aims to diversify higher education options available in Dubai to domestic and international students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

Real estate

The university campus building will have a capacity of 2,000 students

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha Realty has inked a charitable grant agreement with a UAE-backed aid programme foundation, a pact under which the Indian firm will construct a university in Dubai at a cost of 400-million UAE Dirham over the next four years.

Sobha Realty and UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will also establish a 1 billion UAE Dirham endowment fund, which they say will support the education of millions around the world.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The university campus building will have a capacity of 2,000 students. The project will be handed over to MBRGI, which will cooperate with an international university that will run the endowment university.

The university aims to diversify higher education options available in Dubai to domestic and international students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.


“The charitable grant agreement signed with MBRGI is part of our collaboration to implement impactful projects that benefit vulnerable populations across many countries. This agreement is particularly important to Sobha Realty due to its association with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), as we are keen to support charity and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE to help millions around the world,” PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty.

It may be noted that the world’s top three universities and institutes are endowment institutions. Harvard is a private, non-profit university with a $50.7 billion endowment. Stanford comes next and is also a private non-profit university with a $36.5 billion endowment, while MIT has a $23.5 billion endowment.

The agreement forms part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to honour their mothers by donating on their behalf. It aims to provide education and vocational training to underprivileged individuals by supporting education across all levels and vocational tracks, allowing them a chance to improve their quality of life, build their skills and prepare for the job market, which will ultimately drive the stability and development in their communities.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

UGC proposal allows postgraduate students flexibility in selecting courses

Get Dubai work visa in 5 days with 5 docs! UAE's "Work Bundle" explained

DLF, Prestige, Sobha: CLSA downgrades select realty stocks. Here's why

IFC purchases Rs 1,250 crore worth sustainability-linked Grasim NCDs

REC board approves third interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for 2023-24

Vodafone Idea to meet institutional investors in Singapore, Mumbai

Co-working firm 315Work Avenue aiming to double portfolio in 18 months

Adani Green denies connection to US investigation involving 'third party'


The campaign seeks to revive the culture of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable impact and giving, while at the same time highlighting the role of mothers in supporting their children’s education. 
Topics : university funding Dubai higher education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon