Google Cloud partners with CERT-In to train govt officials in cybersecurity

Google Cloud on Thursday announced its partnership with the government's computer emergency response unit CERT-In to train 1,000 government officials and provide 100,000 cybersecurity certificate scholarships to learners.

CERT-In is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which deals with cybersecurity threats, hacking and other cyber related issues.

The 'cyber force' of government officials will be trained in cyber defence best practices, including use of generative AI, and conducting cybersecurity AI hackathons led by Google Cloud and Mandiant experts, the American technology giant said in a statement.

CERT-In Director General Sanjay Bahl said, "Cybersecurity is the cornerstone of our digital future, and harnessing the power of generative AI will help to stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape. The collaboration will ameliorate and crank up the generation of skilled manpower in the area of cybersecurity and generative AI in our country."



Google Cybersecurity Certificates are taught by experts at Google and equip people with in-demand skills needed for jobs in cybersecurity, the statement said.

"We extend our gratitude to the ministry for their leadership and partnership. Together, we are facilitating essential skill development, and fostering collaborations to deliver new safe and secure services for Indians countrywide," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Also Read India suffering high cybersecurity skill gap, 40k open positions: Report Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update L&T sees share of private orders settle at a third but remain below peak HCLTech wins multiyear cloud services deal from Germany's Siemens AG Vedanta Resources plans to meet investors as it faces $2 billion debt bill Automaker SAIC Motor likely to partner with Indian company to expand base GAIL to tap spot LNG markets to meet increased demand of electricity