HCLTech wins multiyear cloud services deal from Germany's Siemens AG

India’s HCLTech has signed a multiyear agreement with Siemens AG to provide the German high-tech giant with cloud services and modernise its information technology (IT) systems worldwide.

HCLTech said on Thursday the deal will focus on automating the public cloud environment for Siemens. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.





"In HCLTech, we found a partner who can help us innovate and scale effortlessly on a strong cloud foundation, strengthen our agility and competitiveness and help us maximize business value from our cloud transformation initiatives," said Anne Hadler, head of IT governance and cross functional services at Siemens AG.

Siemens has also selected HCLTech as one of its preferred global suppliers in horizontal IT infrastructure services.

HCLTech, which is headquartered in Noida, will migrate and operate Siemens’ infrastructure based on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure platforms. It will work to ensure Siemens' cloud resources are optimized, secure and scalable, allowing the company to focus on its core business.





"Germany is a strategic market for HCLTech and our engagement with Siemens is testament to our continued growth in the region. We are excited to be partnering with Siemens and powering its cloud transformation with our Managed Public Cloud Services. With HCLTech's CloudSMART solutions, Siemens AG will offer its internal stakeholders a consistent digital experience," said Ashish K Gupta, chief growth officer, Europe and Africa, diversified industries at HCLTech.