NTPC coal output from captive mines more than doubled to 2.75 mt in April

State-owned NTPC Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in production of coal from its captive mines at 2.75 million metric tonnes in April 2023.

"NTPC recorded 2.75 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production during the month of April 2023 as compared to 1.11 MMT recorded for the month of April 2022," a company statement said.

Coal despatch at 2.95 MMT in April 2023 over despatch volumes of 1.23 MMT achieved in April 2022 was highest ever.

NTPC recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65 per cent growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year-ago from its four operational coal mines -- NTPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh).

NTPC Group installed power capacity stands at 71,644 megawatt (MW) at present.

Meanwhile, in a regulatory filing, the company said the unit-1 of 660 MW of 1320 MW (2x660) Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL), a foreign JV company of NTPC Ltd, is included in the installed & commercial capacity of NTPC Group effective December 23, 2022.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 72,304 MW.