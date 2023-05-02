Go First Airways files for insolvency, blames Pratt & Whitney engines







The crisis-hit airline has cancelled all their scheduled flights for May 3 and 4 "without any prior intimation", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First after the airline decided to cancel flights for two days amid a severe financial crunch. Cash-strapped Indian airline Go First Airways filed for insolvency proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday, blaming Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

The insolvency filing marks the first major airline collapse in the country since Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and underscores the fierce competition in the sector.



"...in the absence of Pratt & Whitney not providing the required number of spare leased engines in accordance with the order issued by the emergency arbitrator, Go First is no longer in a position to continue to meet its financial obligations," the airline said. Go First's filing comes after Pratt & Whitney, the exclusive engine supplier for the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet, refused to comply with an order to release engines to the airline that would have allowed it return to full operations, the company said.

ALSO READ: Go First stops taking flight bookings for May 3 and 4 amid cash crunch Local media reported that Go First had suspended its flights for May 3 and 4. Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies unit, was not immediately available for comment.

Go First's lenders were unaware of the airline's plan to file for voluntary insolvency, two bankers aware of the matter told Reuters.



The number of grounded aircraft due to the engine issue increased from 7% of its fleet in December 2019 to 31% in December 2020 and 50% in December 2022, the airline said. The lenders met Go First's management a few weeks ago, but no intimation was given, said one of the bankers. Lenders will meet shortly to assess the situation and decide on the future course of action, they said.



The grounded flights resulted in Go First's market share falling to 6.9% in March from 8.4% in January, latest data from the Indian aviation regulator showed. The groundings cost Go First Rs 10,800 crore ($1.32 billion) in lost revenues and additional expenses, it said.



Martin blamed 80% of Go First’s financial woes on Pratt & Whitney and said it was not a case of mismanagement by promoters. "I am a little stunned to hear of them file for bankruptcy and proceed for IBC," said Mark Martin, CEO at aviation consultancy Martin Consulting LLC. "I still feel that this might not be the end of GO First. This must be a vehicle and a means for somebody new to take over."



"The additional consequence of Pratt & Whitney's actions has also driven some lessors to repossess aircraft, draw down letters of credit and notify further withdrawal of aircraft," the airline said. The airline was seeking to raise funds and Indian conglomerate Wadia Group was reported to be in talks to either sell a majority stake or completely exit its shareholding.