close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google rolls out its Android Play Games for PC to Europe, New Zealand

Google has rolled out its multi-platform gaming experience Play Games for PC Beta -- a service that lets users play Android games on Windows -- to users in Europe and New Zealand

IANS San Francisco
Google passkeys

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has rolled out its multi-platform gaming experience Play Games for PC Beta -- a service that lets users play Android games on Windows -- to users in Europe and New Zealand.

"You can now play your favourite mobile games on PC! Download Google Play Games now, and enjoy uninterrupted, seamless gaming -- no matter the screen. Now available in over 40 European countries and New Zealand," the company tweeted on Wednesday from its Google Play account.

In March, Google announced to expand its Play Games on PC to more regions.

Initially, the project was available to players in 13 countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and the US.

Now, the current phase of rollout includes New Zealand and over 40 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, and the UK.

The company first introduced the programme in 2022.

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google dials NCLAT against CCI's Android order, Rs 1,337-crore fine

Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

Stock trading platform 5paisa appoints Ex-Google Narayan Gangadhar as CEO

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

Domestic PV sales expected to stay strong this fiscal: Tata Motors

Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in Kenya block: Chairman

Online recruiter Apna to help Indians find work in global markets

Google Play Games on PC currently has over 100 titles, with more being added on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has launched the Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries to provide Google Workspace to more small business owners.

After adding 20 new markets, Google Workspace Individual is now available in 52 countries.

The plan costs $9.99 per month in the US.

--IANS

shs/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Android

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google rolls out its Android Play Games for PC to Europe, New Zealand

Google passkeys
2 min read

Stock trading platform 5paisa appoints Ex-Google Narayan Gangadhar as CEO

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season
1 min read

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

Amazon
3 min read

Domestic PV sales expected to stay strong this fiscal: Tata Motors

tata, tata group
4 min read

Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in Kenya block: Chairman

Oil and gas exploration
1 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10%, dividend declared Rs 5.50 a share

Oil India, gas blowout
2 min read

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

BSNL
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon