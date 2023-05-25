close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

As the tech giant continues to restructure its internal operations and continuing global layoff, new hires have also been impacted

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon had deferred hiring fresh graduates by several months amid the mass layoffs, reported Business Today.

According to the report, Amazon has postponed the issuance of offer letters to fresh graduates from institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for several months.
Tech companies across the world have been in the news almost daily regarding mass layoffs. Despite all the chaos around people losing their jobs and restructuring in companies, tech giants have continued campus hiring.
 
A recent graduate from IIT Bombay told Business Today that they had been hired for the role of Software Development Engineer at Amazon but the offer had been deferred to January 2024. The student further shared of those who had interned with the company had a similar experience.
The report stated that the placement cell from an NIT has also confirmed that some students’ offer letters had been deferred, while others entirely revoked.

The Financial Times reported a similar incident in the United States in December 2022, where student offer letters were deferred by a year. 
The report stated that the company had told the students that it was a business decision, not a personal one, and blamed the "macroeconomic environment". 

Also Read

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

Amazon to axe 18,000 jobs globally; CEO blames 'uncertain economy'

Amazon to pull down shutters in food-delivery business in India on Dec 29

Amazon may lay off up to 20,000 employees to streamline costs: Report

Domestic PV sales expected to stay strong this fiscal: Tata Motors

Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in Kenya block: Chairman

Online recruiter Apna to help Indians find work in global markets

NCLAT defers Zee Entertainment's plea over merger approval to Friday

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company


The students affected were offered a one-off payment of $13,000, regardless of whether they chose to later join the company, reportedly.
According to the Indian Express, as of March 31, the company had announced the elimination of 9,000 jobs, making the total number of employees laid off 27,000. 

The announcement of the mass layoffs came in November 2022. Since most campus placements begin in December and carry on till May, the company should have had ample time to consider its hiring strategies in Indian higher education institutes.
This raises the question as to why the tech giant participated in campus hiring if they were not in the position to take on fresh talent. 

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Amazon employees based in the company’s Seattle headquarters had internally announced plans to walk off the job due to frustration over the layoff, return to office mandate, and the overall tensions around the tech company’s commitments. The report stated that the plan was meant to be held on May 31, about a week after the annual shareholder meeting.
Many students are not in the position to wait six months to begin working and will most likely seek out other opportunities. They may have also missed out on employment opportunities already after being offered a position with the tech giant.

According to Amazon’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, the company reported an increase in net sales by 9 per cent to $127.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023. 
Their net income in the first quarter was $3.2 billion.

Operating income has reportedly increased to $4.8 billion in the first quarter, compared with $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics : Amazon India IT layoffs Hiring freshers BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google rolls out its Android Play Games for PC to Europe, New Zealand

Google passkeys
2 min read

Stock trading platform 5paisa appoints Ex-Google Narayan Gangadhar as CEO

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season
1 min read

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

Amazon
3 min read

Domestic PV sales expected to stay strong this fiscal: Tata Motors

tata, tata group
4 min read

Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in Kenya block: Chairman

Oil and gas exploration
1 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10%, dividend declared Rs 5.50 a share

Oil India, gas blowout
2 min read

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

BSNL
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon