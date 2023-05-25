close

Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in Kenya block: Chairman

The shares of Oil India on Thursday ended over 3 per cent lower at Rs 260.70 on BSE

Reuters New Delhi
Oil and gas exploration

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Oil India Ltd is in talks with Tullow Oil to buy a stake in its Kenya block, the company's chairman said on Thursday.
"All I can say is some discussion is going on," Oil India chairman Ranjit Rath told reporters, without elaborating further.

The shares of Oil India on Thursday ended over 3 per cent lower at Rs 260.70 on BSE.

Topics : OIL India Kenya

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

