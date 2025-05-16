Friday, May 16, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Google Workspace adds 1 million users, crosses 11 million globally

Google Workspace adds 1 million users, crosses 11 million globally

Google Workspace surpasses 11 million paid users globally, adding 1 million in under a year, with generative AI and digital-native focus fuelling enterprise adoption

Sumedha Chakraborty, country head of Google Workspace in India & South Asia
Premium

Sumedha Chakraborty, country head of Google Workspace in India & South Asia

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google’s Workspace added one million paid users in the past year, taking the total number of such users to more than 11 million, Sumedha Chakraborty, country head of Google Workspace in India & South Asia, said.
 
“(The number of paid users) in less than a year, going from 10 (million) to 11 (million) plus paid companies who are now using Workspace is a needle-mover impact that we are now seeing globally. A big reason for the push is generative AI (artificial intelligence),” Chakraborty told Business Standard in an interaction.
 
In India, there has been an uptick in large
Topics : Google artifical intelligence Gemini AI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon