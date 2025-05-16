Google Workspace adds 1 million users, crosses 11 million globally

Google’s Workspace added one million paid users in the past year, taking the total number of such users to more than 11 million, Sumedha Chakraborty, country head of Google Workspace in India & South Asia, said.

“(The number of paid users) in less than a year, going from 10 (million) to 11 (million) plus paid companies who are now using Workspace is a needle-mover impact that we are now seeing globally. A big reason for the push is generative AI (artificial intelligence),” Chakraborty told Business Standard in an interaction.

In India, there has been an uptick in large