close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Govt, IBM ink 8 MoUs to provide courses for youth in future-ready skills

The collaboration between IBM and Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship spans across three core levels of education

Start-ups pick up survival skills

In addition, IBM will refresh CBSE's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, develop a cyber skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on IBM SkillsBuild

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Agencies of the ministries of education and skill development and entrepreneurship have signed eight agreements with IBM under which curated courses will be provided to empower youth in India with future-ready skills.
Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the signing of the MoUs on Wednesday.
"The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum for skilling learners across school education, higher education, and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cyber-security, cloud computing and professional development skills," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.
Speaking at the MoU signing event, Pradhan said that India, with its vast and youthful population, stands at the cusp of tremendous potential. To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today's modern workforce.
"This collaboration marks a significant stride toward our vision of a 'Skilled India' and in scaling up digital skills training and skill building in emerging technologies using IBM SkillsBuild platform," the minister stressed.
He said the partnerships will go a long way in making our learners harness the true potential of technology, making them future wealth creators and entrepreneurs of the society.

Also Read

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

New AI model by IBM-NASA designed to help track Earth's climate change

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

Top 5 headlines: Windfall tax slashed on petroleum crude, IBM pauses hiring

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

Global food, beverage market shrinking since start of year: Nestle

Shares of Finolex Cables jump over 6% after Supreme Court judgement

GreenCell, SCB ink green financing deal for Surat E-Mobility project

DCM Shriram raises Rs 200 cr from HSBC India as sustainability linked loan

P&G India announces Rs 300 cr fund for startups for supply chain solutions

The collaboration between IBM and Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship spans across three core levels of education.
IBM will provide access to digital content from IBM SkillsBuild for high school students, teachers, and trainers on cutting-edge skills in schools identified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). This program will be offered online, via webinars and in-person workshops conducted by IBM's CSR implementation partners.
In addition, IBM will refresh CBSE's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, develop a cyber skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on IBM SkillsBuild.
IBM will continue its partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and work closely with the Directorate General of Training and state vocational education and skilling departments to onboard job seekers, including long-term unemployed, and school dropouts to IBM SkillsBuild and enable them to gain the technical and professional skills required to re-enter the workforce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IBM India

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon