India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 rupees ($50.14) per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne, effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero. The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations. Read more...

The market regulator may refer the matter to ministries because some offshore regulators were not very forthcoming in providing the information sought, citing privacy reasons, said two people in the know. Read more...

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approach the Central government or law-enforcement agencies to be able to get information from foreign jurisdictions in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Sebi is awaiting details on end-beneficiaries of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in connection with the charges levelled by the US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.