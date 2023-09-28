close
Sensex (-0.65%)
65688.08 -430.61
Nifty (-0.76%)
19567.45 -149.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.23%)
5847.35 -13.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.85%)
40295.45 -345.35
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
44385.50 -202.80
Heatmap

P&G India announces Rs 300 cr fund for startups for supply chain solutions

This is a part of Rs 1,800 crore committed in business solutions through vGROW, in which P&G is investing in small businesses, individuals and large organisations offering innovative solutions

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FMCG maker Procter & Gamble India on Thursday announced a Rs 300 crore fund to collaborate with external partners and innovators for co-creating solutions for a modern supply chain ecosystem.
P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund will provide an opportunity to startups and innovators to collaborate with Procter & Gamble (P&G) India on customising business solutions, accelerating its journey towards Supply 3.0 initiatives, said a statement from the company.
This is a part of Rs 1,800 crore committed in business solutions through vGROW, in which the maker of brands like Gillette, Whisper, Vicks is investing in small businesses, individuals and large organisations offering innovative solutions.
"The announcement is in line with the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti initiative, which is an endeavour towards multi-modal connectivity in the country that will enhance seamless movement of goods and services through targeted interventions," the statement said.
Commenting on the development, P&G India Subcontinent CEO L V Vaidyanathan said through this fund, the company is focused on co-creating innovative solutions that enhance the very backbone of its operations - the supply chain.
"We are confident that focused interventions in the supply chain will have a positive impact on our overall priorities including constructive disruption and productivity, he said.

Also Read

Optimistic about India market, will continue to grow categories: P&G

Procter - Gamble India to invest $244 mn to set up manufacturing facility

Procter & Gamble Health profit dips 27% to Rs 30 cr in April-June quarter

Procter & Gamble to invest Rs 2,000 cr in India, set up plant in Gujarat

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

SAIL expects four coking coal ships of 75,000 tonnes each from Russia

Cooperating with authorities, promise all support: Lenovo on I-T searches

HP partners with Google to make Chromebooks in India from next month

Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

P&G India had launched vGROW six years ago with a vision to create a platform to foster collaboration and partnerships with external partners and suppliers, to solve business challenges and provide a breeding ground to emerging startups across the country, he said.
"With this fund, we have committed spends of more than Rs 1,800 crore to date in business solutions through vGROW. We strongly believe that a healthy dissatisfaction with the status quo will help us raise the bar on constructive disruption and better serve consumers, customers, and communities," Vaidyanathan said.
Through the vGROW platform, P&G engages with over 2,300 suppliers including startups, small businesses, and large organizations from a wide range of industries and services - from creative agencies to technology partners to material suppliers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : P&G Procter & Gamble Startups Supply chain FMCG firms

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon